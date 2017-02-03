Print Edition
Thu, Feb 2, 2017 V.26 No.5Table of contents
Download a PDFOf the current issue
Issue Archives ››
Cast your vote for the 2017 Best of Burque Music Showcase Finalists
Who is Best New Band? Best Band of 2016? Best Band of All Time?
Blog
You Just Got Served
By Maggie Grimason
Fri Feb 3 2017
Saturday, Feb 4: Self Serve's 10 Year Birthday Bash • Milch de la Maquina
News & Opinion
Not The End Of The World
By Carolyn Carlson
Resistance means feeling pretty psyched
Film & TV
Julieta
By Devin D. O’Leary
Spanish provocateur returns with a surprisingly low-key melodrama about familial guilt
Music
Your Own Tales of Beatnik Glory
By August March
Do the Sailor proud, go see some shows!
Arts & Lit
The Unsettling of America
By Maggie Grimason
Author Mark Sundeen profiles farmers on the fringe in his newest book
Food
“You Wanna Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name ...”
By Hosho McCreesh
Become a regular at Eclectic
NEWSLETTERS Great Alibi stories, events and deals delivered to your inbox each week. No fooling!
Today's Events
Books to the Big Screen: All the President’s Men at KiMo Theatre
An American political thriller about Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who uncovered details of the Watergate scandal that lead to President Richard Nixon's resignation.
Todd Tijerina Trio • blues, roots, rock at Stone Face Tavern
Healing Hearts Luncheon and Silent Auction at Embassy Suites HotelMore Recommended Events ››
|
home | feature | news | film | music | art | food | classifieds | personals | staff | lo-fi | search
© 1996-2017 Weekly Alibi | webmaster@alibi.com | Privacy Policy
View mobile version