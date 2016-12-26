Print Edition
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 V.25 No.52Table of contents
Newscity
The oil industry’s impact on animals is being studied and it’s the end of the line for Bob Frank.
Feature
Weekly Alibi’s 2017 Sex Survey
Turn-ons, turn-offs and everything in between
News & Opinion
A World of News, 2016 Style
By Carolyn Carlson
An intense and eventful year
Film & TV
The 10 Best Films of 2016
By Devin D. O’Leary
Superheroes, first ladies, road warriors and cute rabbits
Music
Beelzebub Has a Devil Put Aside for You!
By August March
This year’s concerts were devilishly good
Arts & Lit
History Lessons on City Walls
By Maggie Grimason
Galas de la Sol paints the stories of women of color
Food
Food News
By Joshua Lee
Roadrunner’s donation numbers for 2016 are in, industry-funded sugar research comes under fire, Panera Bread wants to improve the lives of chickens, the Catholic Church versus the food tax, a food poisoning breakout at a DOH luncheon and lucky foods for the New Year.
|
