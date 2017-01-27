Print Edition
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 V.26 No.4
Voting now underway for the 2017 Best of Burque Music Showcase
Round 1 voting ends January 30, 2017 at high noon. Top-placing candidates from Round 1 will become the nominees for Round 2, who then will duke it out for the best in bestness.
Blog
Educate the Educators
By Joshua Lee
Fri Jan 27 2017
Saturday, Jan 28: APS Board of Education Candidate Forum
News & Opinion
A Comprehensive Plan
By Carolyn Carlson
Council meeting focuses on metro area’s future
Film & TV
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
By Devin D. O’Leary
The Xander Zone returns, taking us all back to the era of exxxtreme
Music
Above the Ground Beneath
By August March
Civerolo revisions metal now, for the future
Arts & Lit
Translating Memory in Eight Languages
By Maggie Grimason
New book series explores the stories of refugee children
Food
Come for the Flicks, Stay for the Fries
By Robin Babb
Flix Brewhouse opens on West Side
Today's Events
I'll Drink to That at Tractor Brewing Wells Park
Socialize with artists, vendors, musicians and poets for charity.
Alice in Wonderland at Vortex Theatre
Bob Tate • piano, variety at Vernon’s SpeakeasyMore Recommended Events ››
