Thu, Feb 2, 2017 V.26 No.5Table of contents
Cast your vote for the 2017 Best of Burque Music Showcase Finalists
Who is Best New Band? Best Band of 2016? Best Band of All Time?
We Need To Talk
Sat Feb 4 2017
Sunday, Feb 5: The Albuquerque Forum on Faith and Politics: An Interfaith Conversation
News & Opinion
Not The End Of The World
By Carolyn Carlson
Resistance means feeling pretty psyched
Film & TV
Julieta
By Devin D. O’Leary
Spanish provocateur returns with a surprisingly low-key melodrama about familial guilt
Music
Your Own Tales of Beatnik Glory
By August March
Do the Sailor proud, go see some shows!
Arts & Lit
The Unsettling of America
By Maggie Grimason
Author Mark Sundeen profiles farmers on the fringe in his newest book
Food
“You Wanna Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name ...”
By Hosho McCreesh
Become a regular at Eclectic
