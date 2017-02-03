alibi online
Alibi 25th Anniversary 1992-2017
2016 Best of Burque MusicFree Will AstrologyAlibi's Personals
 

Blog

Courtesy of Self Serve

You Just Got Served

By Maggie Grimason
Fri Feb 3 2017
Saturday, Feb 4: Self Serve's 10 Year Birthday Bash • Milch de la Maquina
News & Opinion

Not The End Of The World

By Carolyn Carlson
Resistance means feeling pretty psyched
  • News City

    Newscity

    By Joshua Lee
    State lawmakers propose increased minimum wage and APS breaks ground on a new West Side school.
  • Baked Goods

    The Real Drug War

    By Joshua Lee
    Cannabis vs. opioids
  • Odds and Ends

    Odds & Ends

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    Funny because being stuck in traffic behind an abandoned camel happens to someone else.

  • Letters

    The readers write about Dr. King and taking back the power of pussy.

  • APS School Board Elections

    By August March
    Weekly Alibi Endorsements
Alibi community calendar calendar
Film & TV

Julieta

Julieta

By Devin D. O’Leary
Spanish provocateur returns with a surprisingly low-key melodrama about familial guilt
  • Reel World

    Reel World

    Sceenings of The Breakfast Club and Yochi at the Guild Cinema are complemented by showings of books that became movies at the historic KiMo.

  • Punt, Pass, Click

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    Super Bowl Sunday around the dial

  • Week in Sloth

    Through the fantastic medium of television, viddy a sitcom set in Chicago, a mockumentary from across the pond, the hunt for Bigfoot, Michael Bolton’s Valentine’s Day special and a surreal series called “Legion.”
Film Times/Capsules calendar
Music

K.Flay

Your Own Tales of Beatnik Glory

By August March
Do the Sailor proud, go see some shows!
Alibi music calendar calendar
Arts & Lit

Olivia Hubert and Greg Willerer

The Unsettling of America

By Maggie Grimason
Author Mark Sundeen profiles farmers on the fringe in his newest book
Alibi arts calendar calendar
Food

Tio Juanito pizza

“You Wanna Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name ...”

By Hosho McCreesh
Become a regular at Eclectic

  • Food News

    By Joshua Lee
    Los Cuates buys an old Yacht Club, the lowdown on the Souper Bowl, make a fortune on Dion’s dressing, Jambo Café coming to ABQ, local chef wins the big prize on Chopped and the state has new food handling requirements.
  • Black bean burger

    Come for the Flicks, Stay for the Fries

    By Robin Babb
    Flix Brewhouse opens on West Side
  • The Mexican Plate

    Un Modelo para Llevar a Hogar

    By August March
    El Modelo as archetype; ribs as revelation
Alibi food calendar calendar
Today's Events

Books to the Big Screen: All the President’s Men at KiMo Theatre

An American political thriller about Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who uncovered details of the Watergate scandal that lead to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Todd Tijerina Trio • blues, roots, rock at Stone Face Tavern

Healing Hearts Luncheon and Silent Auction at Embassy Suites Hotel

Celina's Biscochitos
    [ last week ]
    [ Jan 19 - Jan 25, 2017 ]
