Thu, Jan 19, 2017 V.26 No.3Table of contents
Voting now underway for the 2017 Best of Burque Music Showcase
Round 1 voting ends January 30, 2017 at high noon. Top-placing candidates from Round 1 will become the nominees for Round 2, who then will duke it out for the best in bestness.
The Daily Word in Skittles, Synesthesia and Trump Updates
By Joshua Lee
Sat Jan 21 2017
What to Expect
By NM Political Report
Money, money, money and marijuana at the Legislature
20th Century Women
By Devin D. O’Leary
Coming-of-age dramedy looks for family in friends
This is the Best Part of the Trip
By August March
Finding sanctuary through sound
Painting Soul into the City
By Maggie Grimason
Sign painter Chad Lindsay dusts off an ever vibrant art
Un Modelo para Llevar a Hogar
By August March
El Modelo as archetype; ribs as revelation
