Thu, Jan 12, 2017 V.26 No.2Table of contents
Voting now underway for the 2017 Best of Burque Music Showcase
Round 1 voting ends January 30, 2017 at high noon. Top-placing candidates from Round 1 will become the nominees for Round 2, who then will duke it out for the best in bestness.
The Daily Word in Cursed Cities, Zombie Mice and Venusian Aliens
By Joshua Lee
Sat Jan 14 2017
A Transfer Station, a Farm and Kovitz
By Carolyn Carlson
Council begins 2017 with five hour flair
Elle
By Devin D. O’Leary
Script-flipping European thriller finds Isabelle Huppert getting down with her bad self
They Got Me Hypnotized
By August March
Concerts that seem like a dream
The Journey into Self-willed Lands
By Maggie Grimason
Writer Sean Prentiss searches for Edward Abbey and home
A Bite of Sunshine
By Maggie Grimason
Vibrance offers up plant-based dining in a bright, leafy space
