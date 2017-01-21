alibi online
Alibi 25th Anniversary 1992-2017
Blog

The Daily Word

The Daily Word in Skittles, Synesthesia and Trump Updates

By Joshua Lee
Sat Jan 21 2017
News & Opinion

Money, money, money and marijuana at the Legislature

What to Expect

By NM Political Report
Money, money, money and marijuana at the Legislature
  • News City

    Newscity

    By Joshua Lee
    The EPA lords it over the Gold King Mine Spill, Burque rates low for economic progress, there’s a new grant to help immigrants and charter schools in our state are under scrutiny.
  • Baked Goods

    Legalization, Medical Program Improvements and Sessions Scare

    By Joshua Lee
    There are two proposals for recreational legalization and a medical cannabis improvements bill, while Sessions casts a semi-menacing shadow.
  • Odds and Ends

    Odds & Ends

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    Funny because rejection for being an annoying vegan happens to someone else.
Film & TV

20th Century Women

20th Century Women

By Devin D. O’Leary
Coming-of-age dramedy looks for family in friends
  • Reel World

    Reel World

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    New Mexico Women in Film kicks off its 2017 “Brown Bag Lunch & Learn” series and New Mexico Film Foundation wants our girls to make movies.

  • Good Grief

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    “A Series of Unfortunate Events” on Netflix

  • Week in Sloth

    This week you may stress out while watching “Divided”, the inauguration of Donald Trump, “Hunted” or “Hate Thy Neighbor.”
Music

Prof

This is the Best Part of the Trip

By August March
Finding sanctuary through sound
Arts & Lit

please wipe your goddamned feet

Painting Soul into the City

By Maggie Grimason
Sign painter Chad Lindsay dusts off an ever vibrant art
Food

The Mexican Plate

Un Modelo para Llevar a Hogar

By August March
El Modelo as archetype; ribs as revelation

  • Food News

    By Joshua Lee
    A bill to bring your own wine into restaurants, Chipotle opening two locations, eat insects to help the planet, a truck crashes into Pasión and three Mexican restaurants get hit.
  • Italian mushroom pocket

    A Bite of Sunshine

    By Maggie Grimason
    Vibrance offers up plant-based dining in a bright, leafy space

  • What'z in a Name?

    By Hosho McCreesh
    Reviewer’s assumptions go down in Flamez
Today's Events

The Big Spank • ska • The Riddims • roots, rock, reggae • Marujah • Good Green • blues, rock, reggae at Launchpad

Toughest Monster Trucks at Santa Ana Star Center

Alice in Wonderland at Vortex Theatre

