Alibi 25th Anniversary 1992-2017
Round 1 voting ends January 30, 2017 at high noon. Top-placing candidates from Round 1 will become the nominees for Round 2, who then will duke it out for the best in bestness.
Blog

Educate the Educators

By Joshua Lee
Fri Jan 27 2017
Saturday, Jan 28: APS Board of Education Candidate Forum

  • Listen Up, Buster

    By Joshua Lee
    Fri Jan 27 2017
    Saturday, Jan 28: People's State of the Union: Share Your Views

  • Jurassic Bark

    By Megan Reneau
    Fri Jan 27 2017
    Saturday, Jan 28: Underdog Pet Parade and Adoption Event

  • Grab Your Blue Suede Shoes

    By Renee Chavez
    Fri Jan 27 2017
    Saturday, Jan 28: Elvis Impersonation Contest
News & Opinion

crystal ball

A Comprehensive Plan

By Carolyn Carlson
Council meeting focuses on metro area’s future
  • News City

    Newscity

    By Joshua Lee
    This week in Newscity, the N.M. Kids Count report shows improvement, the state’s graduation rate rose last year and ExxonMobil comes to New Mexico.
  • Peaches and Cream

    Lucky 7

    By Joshua Lee
    Seven Clover’s prices are something to crow about
  • Odds and Ends

    Odds & Ends

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    Funny because going to jail for having a high-tech, license plate-obscuring device on their automobile happens to someone else.
Film & TV

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

By Devin D. O’Leary
The Xander Zone returns, taking us all back to the era of exxxtreme
  • Reel World

    Reel World

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    This week check out a screening of Dances With Werewolves, send your latest script to Tale Writers or viddy Buñuel’s Tristana at the NHCC.

  • Flapper? I Hardly Know Her!

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    “Z: The Beginning of Everything” on Amazon

  • Week in Sloth

    This week in sloth, dig into a modern reboot of Archie Comics characters, visit the Motor City, view “The 65th Annual Miss Universe Pageant” or preview this year’s greatest Super Bowl commercials.
Music

The Ground Beneath

Above the Ground Beneath

By August March
Civerolo revisions metal now, for the future

  • Sonic Reducer

    By Desmond Fox
    The unlikely pairing of Definitive Jux mogul El-P and Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike is possibly the greatest thing to happen to hardcore hip-hop in the 21st century.
  • Prof

    This is the Best Part of the Trip

    By August March
    Finding sanctuary through sound
  • Fast Heart Mart

    They Got Me Hypnotized

    By August March
    Concerts that seem like a dream
Arts & Lit

&ldquo;Leaving Kabul&rdquo;

Translating Memory in Eight Languages

By Maggie Grimason
New book series explores the stories of refugee children
Food

Black bean burger

Come for the Flicks, Stay for the Fries

By Robin Babb
Flix Brewhouse opens on West Side

  • Food News

    By Joshua Lee
    Little Anita’s gets an unexpected visitor, Roadrunner Food Bank gets ready for the Souper Bowl, Albuquerque City Limits offers up a healing dessert, Tropical Smoothie Café plans more locations in the city, a man gets in trouble for food stamp fraud, plus yucky pie crusts.
  • The Mexican Plate

    Un Modelo para Llevar a Hogar

    By August March
    El Modelo as archetype; ribs as revelation
  • Italian mushroom pocket

    A Bite of Sunshine

    By Maggie Grimason
    Vibrance offers up plant-based dining in a bright, leafy space
Today's Events

I'll Drink to That at Tractor Brewing Wells Park

Socialize with artists, vendors, musicians and poets for charity.

Alice in Wonderland at Vortex Theatre

Bob Tate • piano, variety at Vernon’s Speakeasy

