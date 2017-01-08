Print Edition
Thu, Jan 5, 2017 V.26 No.1Table of contents
Weekly Alibi’s 2017 Sex Survey
Turn-ons, turn-offs and everything in between
And May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor
Sun Jan 8 2017
Monday, Jan 9: The Lyin' Dog
News & Opinion
Our Own Devils
By Carolyn Carlson
The news from around here
Film & TV
Ocean Waves
By Devin D. O’Leary
Animated story of teenage love finally washes up on American shores
Music
Come for the Light, Stay for the Show
By August March
The new year beckons
Arts & Lit
Substance in Decay
By Maggie Grimason
Friends of the Orphan Signs re-imagine the abandoned along Route 66
Food
What'z in a Name?
By Hosho McCreesh
Reviewer’s assumptions go down in Flamez
An interactive game show where three storytellers tell two true and one fake story and the audience votes to determine the liar.
