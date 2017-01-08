alibi online
Weekly Alibi’s 2017 Sex Survey

Turn-ons, turn-offs and everything in between
Blog

And May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor

Sun Jan 8 2017
Monday, Jan 9: The Lyin' Dog
News & Opinion

Our Own Devils

By Carolyn Carlson
The news from around here
  • News City

    Newscity

    By Joshua Lee
    In this week’s Newscity, a new prisoner resource center, the reopening of WIPP and Wisepies takes on The Pit.
  • Baked Goods

    Guns and Greenery

    By Joshua Lee
    ATF says 'No' to cannabis
  • Odds and Ends

    Odds & Ends

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    Funny because someone else was sent to jail for stealing a grip of potato chips
Film & TV

There&rsquo;s the ocean. And there are the waves.

Ocean Waves

By Devin D. O’Leary
Animated story of teenage love finally washes up on American shores
  • &ldquo;Jeff &amp; Some Aliens&rdquo;

    Space Jam

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    “Jeff & Some Aliens” on Comedy Central

  • Week in Sloth

    This week in television watching there’re ghost hunters, a teengage Tarzan, “Ginormous Food,” the Golden Globes and “Street Science.”
  • The Handmaiden

    The 10 Best Films of 2016

    By Devin D. O’Leary
    Superheroes, first ladies, road warriors and cute rabbits
Music

The Devil Makes Three

Come for the Light, Stay for the Show

By August March
The new year beckons
Arts & Lit

&#65279;Friends of the Orphan Signs transform abandoned signs into art

Substance in Decay

By Maggie Grimason
Friends of the Orphan Signs re-imagine the abandoned along Route 66
  • Galas de la Sol&rsquo;s first mural located at 1024 Fourth Street SW in Barelas

    History Lessons on City Walls

    By Maggie Grimason
    Galas de la Sol paints the stories of women of color
  • Santa Claus playing pool

    A Map of Joy

    By Maggie Grimason
    Photographer Jesse Rieser explores the many ways Americans celebrate Christmas
  • Corpus Arts library

    Long May You Run

    By Maggie Grimason
    Corpus Arts marks one year with a series of benefits for Standing Rock
Food

What'z in a Name?

By Hosho McCreesh
Reviewer’s assumptions go down in Flamez

  • Food News

    By Joshua Lee
    The state’s most geo-tagged restaurant on Instagram, Kickass Sandwich shop threatens to sue DOH, the owner of The Blazing Barn gives a cooking lesson, a new report gives N.M. props on its breweries, what to do with leftover dessert and La Cumbre featured in the Wall Street Journal.

  • Food News

    By Joshua Lee
    Roadrunner’s donation numbers for 2016 are in, industry-funded sugar research comes under fire, Panera Bread wants to improve the lives of chickens, the Catholic Church versus the food tax, a food poisoning breakout at a DOH luncheon and lucky foods for the New Year.
  • Biscuits and Gravy

    Zen and the Art of Eating

    By Renée Chavez
    Karma Cafe feels like home
Today's Events

The Lyin' Dog at Empire Board Game Library

An interactive game show where three storytellers tell two true and one fake story and the audience votes to determine the liar.

Open Mic Jam Night with Dave and Friends at Lizard Tail Brewing

Bentley Zumba at Hiland Theater

Arts | Community | Food | Music
Celina's Biscochitos
Hip Stitch
 

    [ last week ]
    [ Dec 22 - Dec 28, 2016 ]
    The Lyin' Dog
    The Lyin' Dog 1.9.2017
