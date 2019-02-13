Olivia Nowadays How to Be Okay With the Everyday ( Self-released )

The Beatles made a record called “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number).” When they did that, field recordings on magnetic tape were a big deal; experimenting with such esoteric sources was too, too hip. In that song people talk in the background and have conversations; occasionally, the band lapses into a languid sort of club jazz. At the end, Brian Jones dives in with his saxophone. It’s fun—and telling—because we’re familiar the characters. Flash forward nearly 50 years later and you’ll hear a band from Albuquerque on the same track; except listeners aren’t really familiar with them or their story at this point. Olivia Nowadays takes the still somewhat experimental conceit to its distracting ends. Dinner parties, band practice, et cetera: It’s all here and occasionally the band slips into a sort of languid and effortless electro-folk rock. The melodies on songs like “I’m Gonna Eat Your House” and “With Your Flowers” are beautiful and luxuriously arranged. But this album would have been much more listenable sans all the seemingly random recordings featuring friends and colleagues. The final track, “Ageist,” shows what the duo, comprised of Kent Carson and Evan King, are capable of when they turn the tape off and really start playing. They’re on the cusp of something good, even great. And now your know their name; look up this album.